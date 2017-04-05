Taser (now Axon) offers free body cameras

Taser (TASR +4.8% ) is launching a new program to equip every police officer in America with an Axon Body 2 camera, Evidence.com "Unlimited Pro" license and other support to police departments free of cost for one year.

"We are going 'all-in' to empower police officers to more safely and effectively do their jobs and drive important social change," said CEO Rick Smith.

Reflecting the announcement, Taser will change its name to Axon and begin trading on the Nasdaq tomorrow under ticker symbol "AAXN."

Outstanding stock certificates will not be affected by the name change and won't need to be exchanged.

