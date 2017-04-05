Neothetics nabs eighth patent covering lead candidate LIPO-202; shares up 29%

Thinly traded nano cap Neothetics (NEOT +29% ) heads north on a healthy 55x surge in volume in response to its announcement that the USPTO has issued a new patent, the eighth, protecting lead product candidate LIPO-202.

U.S. Patent No. 9,597,531 covers methods of using LIPO-202 and other agents for the reduction of fat accumulation. The patent will be valid through at least Q4 2031.

LIPO-202 is an injectable formulation of salmeterol xinafoate, a well-known long-acting beta2-adrenergic receptor agonist used in several commercially available inhaled drugs, including GlaxoSmithKline's SEREVENT DISKUS. Earlier studies suggested that salmeterol xinafoate activates beta2-adrenergic receptors in fat cells, triggering the metabolism of triglycerides and shrinking them via a process called lipolysis. It is currently in Phase 2 development for the reduction of submental subcutaneous fat (fat under the chin).