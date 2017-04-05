UBS cuts outlook on AstraZeneca to Neutral; shares ease over 1%

AstraZeneca (AZN -1.6% ) was down 2% earlier in the session on the heels of a downgrade to Neutral by UBS. Analyst Jack Scannell says the risk/reward from its Phase 3 MYSTIC study assessing durvalumab in non-small lung cancer has changed from positive to "balanced" saying that overall survival data will not be available until 2018 and progression-free survival (PFS) results mid-year. He believes positive PFS data will not make the product a clear winner, but weak data could brand it a loser.

He adds that the company is generating higher revenues by selling assets and making deals in order to support greater investment in its pipeline and new drugs.

Source: Bloomberg

