Nvidia adding on as Citi says gaming-market concerns 'misleading'

Nvidia (NVDA +0.8% ) is slightly up in calm but relatively heavy trading today, in a rebound from yesterday's 7% drop-off spurred by Pacific Crest's downgrade.

Pac Crest moved to a Sell stance, seeing a no-growth environment for desktop graphics cards. It cut EPS estimates for 2018 and 2019.

Today, Citi noted the pullback as a buying opportunity and holds a $145 price target (nearly 43% upside). Analyst worries about gaming-market saturation are both "near-term and misleading," writes Atif Malik.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs equity-derivatives strategists have recommended adding to previously recommended call options (specifically, it says to buy NVDA June '17 $105 calls). Shares are at $101.60.