Wood Group hikes estimate of savings from proposed Amec takeover

Amec Foster Wheeler (AMFW +2.6% ) is higher after would-be acquirer John Wood Group increases the savings it expects to make from its proposed £2.2B takeover by more than a third, as it strives to persuade shareholders of the merits of the deal.

John Wood forecasts at least £150M/year of synergies three years after completing the tie-up, up from its original estimate of at least £110M/year.

John Wood says the cost savings would be achieved by cutting duplicated management roles and closing overlapping offices, but adds that a one-time £190M cost would be needed to implement them.

Analysts have noted that the combined companies would create a powerful force in the U.K. North Sea, with a market share of as much as 60% in areas such as maintenance and modifications.