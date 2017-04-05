Mid-stage breast cancer data show Oncolytics Bio's REOLYSIN + chemo doubles survival; shares ahead 2%

Oncolytics Biotech (OTCQX:ONCYF +2.4% ) moves modestly upward on the news of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the combination of REOLYSIN (reovirus variant) and paclitaxel in patients with p53 mutation-positive metastatic breast cancer. The data were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

The results showed that adding REOLYSIN to chemo extended median overall survival (OS) to 20.9 months compared to 10.4 months for paclitaxel alone.

The company says it is planning a registration study in metastatic breast cancer with OS as the primary endpoint.