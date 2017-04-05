Southern Copper workers seeking profit share to avoid strike

Union leaders say Southern Copper (SCCO +0.4% ) should share more of its profits with workers to avoid an indefinite strike at its Toquepala and Cuajone mines in Peru starting on April 10.

The growing threat of a strike is lifting copper prices alongside similar increases in other base metals prices after Chinese markets returned to trading from a holiday.

The two mines together produced 310K metric tons of copper last year; the union threatening to strike is one of five representing SCCO workers in Peru, the world's second biggest copper producer after Chile.

ETFs: JJC, CPER, CUPM