Ad pullout on Fox's O'Reilly program reaches 23 companies

The ad pullout on The O'Reilly Factor (FOX -0.2% , FOXA 0.1%) is growing larger, with 23 companies now suspending advertising after news of host Bill O'Reilly's sexual-harassment settlements.

Along with previously noted companies BMW, Allstate, Mercedes-Benz, Constant Contact and T. Rowe Price: Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Lexus are joining in, as well as Orkin, H&R Block, Amica and Bayer.

Financial impact of the moves is fuzzy; Mercedes-Benz is keeping ads with Fox News, just not with O'Reilly's program, CNBC notes, while BMW is evaluating whether to pull dollars from Fox entirely.

O'Reilly is the network's top revenue generator, with $118.6M in ad dollars in the first nine months of 2016. But Pivotal Research's Brian Wieser says the boycotts are likely manageable: Some advertisers were already staying away because of harassment issues tied to former network chief Roger Ailes, while some newly concerned companies will end up advertising on other network programs -- and he believes the network is bigger than O'Reilly.