Alcobra thumbs down on request from activist investor for special meeting to replace board; shares off 4%

Alcobra (ADHD -3.7% ) has rejected a request from institutional investor Brosh Capital to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to vote on, among other items, replacing the board of directors.

In a letter, Chairman Howard Rosen said that, while the company "welcomes the involvement of shareholders in [its] strategic path, this welcoming approach should not be mistaken as encouragement for legally insufficient requests and factually baseless assertions" such as those made in Brosh's March 16 letters. He adds that complying to its request would violate Alcobra's Articles of Incorporation.

Brosh is agitating for changes that it believes will boost shareholder value.