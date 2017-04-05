Arista again nears highs after ITC staff recommendation

After a recovery into the close yesterday, Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is up 0.8% and just pennies off its all-time high following yesterday's positive development in its hearing at the International Trade Commission.

ITC staff is recommending a judge rule that redesigned products don't infringe on patents held by rival Cisco Systems (CSCO -0.1% ). A jury in December had ruled that Arista hadn't infringed Cisco's patented IP.

The upshot is that Arista may get customs approval to again import finished goods. It's a "critical first step," says Needham's Alex Henderson, though decisions by the administrative law judge and commission are still ahead in June and September: “It’s not even the beginning of the end, but it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."

"We think a renewed approval of Arista’s ’944 workaround by U.S. Customs would be an important net positive for the stock," writes Wells Fargo's Jess Lubert, "as it would clear the deck for the company to once again leverage international supply, which would not only have positive near term margin implications, but also should enable the company to resume building inventory to navigate a potential injunction in the ’945 case" -- a still-outstanding case set for final determination at the ITC May 1.

