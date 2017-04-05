Retail bears should go to "the source" - Citi

The "next big short" in which John Paulson wannabes have bought up CDS on commercial property mortgages is getting too crowded, says Citigroup.

"Go directly to the source," says the team, recommending investors buy up default protection on a basket of debt issued by the retailers themselves - among them Target (NYSE:TGT), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), and Macy's (NYSE:M).

Deterioration in the retail sector will soon be showing up in retailers' credit quality, says Citi, and shorts won't have to worry that mall operators can save themselves by filling space with new tenants.

As always, timing is tricky, and the team is a fan of the CDS market, where maturities can stretch for up to 10 years.

