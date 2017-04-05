Mallinckrodt exits pharma trade group ahead of changes

The Pharmaceuticals Research and Manufacturers Association is mulling bylaw changes which could exclude companies not spending enough money on research and development of new drugs. A vote is scheduled for early May.

Ahead of maybe getting booted out, Mallinckrodt (MNK +1.5% ) decided to resign from the group, writes Joseph Walker in the WSJ.

The proposed changes at PhRMA suggests members - including the likes of Pfizer and Merck - are trying to break their association with the likes of companies like Mallinckrodt whose strategy is to acquire drugs developed elsewhere and then boost prices.

PhRMA spent nearly $20M in D.C. lobbying efforts last year.