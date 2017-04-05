YouTube TV launches live service in major markets

YouTube TV (GOOG +0.8% , GOOGL +0.8% ) has launched in major metro markets, offering cord-cutters a bundle of live programming at $35/month.

Viewers in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco area, Chicago and Philadelphia are eligible to jump on board, and the company will roll out more cities along the way.

In the battle for skinny bundling, YouTube's package features more than 50 channels, with broadcast networks as expected, along with ESPN (NYSE:DIS), Fox Sports nets (FOX, FOXA) and Comcast SportsNet (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and FX, USA, Disney Channel, Bravo, MSNBC, and Fox News.

It also offers a cloud DVR with unlimited storage (but holding programs only for nine months). Six accounts per household can customize DVR storage, and three simultaneous streams are allowed per household.