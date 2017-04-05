WSJ: GE weighing sale of consumer lighting business

General Electric (GE +0.8% ) has been interviewing investment banks about selling its iconic consumer lighting unit, for a potential deal that could fetch ~$500M, WSJ reports.

The business GE may sell consists of residential LED lighting and connected-home technology in North America, according to the report, which adds that the company would hold on to its separate Current business that provides commercial LED lighting.

While the potential proceeds would be a drop in the bucket for GE, such a move would be the latest in a major pivot in recent years away from the consumer businesses that once were the company's core.