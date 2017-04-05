FT: Chinalco to boost investment at flagship Peru copper mine

Chinalco (ACH +2.5% ) says it will step up investment at its key Toromocho mining project in Peru, as the country becomes an increasingly important supplier of copper to China.

Chinalco China Copper president Wu Jiangqiang tells Financial Times that he expects the mine to produce 180K-190K metric tons of copper this year, up 13% Y/Y, after output last year reached only 168K tons, failing to meet the company's copper output target of 182K tons.

Wu says ACH will start to build the second phase of Toromocho "very soon," which analysts at Citi estimate will add another 70K metric tons/year to the project.