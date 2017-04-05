AOL's Armstrong: Some Yahoo brands get focus under Oath combo

While Yahoo (YHOO +0.7% ) is joining in taking an Oath along with Verizon (VZ +0.1% ) media assets when the two companies are largely combined, key Yahoo brands will leverage existing equity and live on, says Tim Armstrong.

"The Oath brand is a brand that stays behind the scenes," says the AOL chief. "The real brands that we're going to be promoting are things like Yahoo, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, TechCrunch, Huffington Post."

Yahoo product users will get to keep using them, but likely see more Verizon cross-promotion, he says. Oh, and they'll have to change passwords more often. An investment in a "much deeper level of security" has already been approved.

The combined subscriber bases of Verizon and AOL/Yahoo could make the company the third-biggest player in targeted advertising, says Everest Group's Jimit Arora.