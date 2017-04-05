Vivendi to EU: We may control Telecom Italia after meeting

In a move presaged by recent months' developments, French media giant Vivendi (VIVHY -0.6% ) is telling the European Commission that it could "de facto" control Telecom Italia (TI +0.5% ) after next month's board meeting, Reuters reports.

That's a turnaround from denying that it had control of the telecom, and it comes after TI's chairman told the Italian Senate that top shareholder Vivendi's in a position to influence the board even without de facto control.

Vivendi has a slate that could allow it to win two-thirds of board seats at the May 4 meeting.