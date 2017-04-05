Statoil gains Norwegian approval for Trestakk development

Statoil (STO -1.6% ) says Norwegian authorities have approved its plan for development and operation of the NOK5.5B ($640M) Trestakk development in the Norwegian Sea.

The approval comes after STO cut estimated development costs by nearly half from ~NOK10B ($1.2B) at the beginning of 2016, which the company credits to concept adjustments, simplification, optimization and other improvements and efficiency gains.

The Trestakk field, which is believed to have an estimated 76M boe in recoverable resources (mostly oil), is expected to come online in 2019.