Google engages comScore for YouTube brand-safety reporting

Google (GOOG -0.4% , GOOGL -0.4% ) has chosen comScore (SCOR +0.8% ) to do brand-safety reporting of YouTube advertising campaigns, the company says.

That follows weeks where a number of advertisers halted non-search ads tied to the search engine over concerns that ads were being run alongside objectionable content.

ComScore says it will use a proprietary engine built into its "validated Campaign Essentials" suite, which "continuously monitors patterns within text content to identify the brand safety of a given ad context" on mobile and desktop.