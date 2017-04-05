8point3 Energy halted as First Solar says reviewing alternatives

8point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) says in its Q1 earnings report that sponsor First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is reviewing alternatives for the sale of its interests in the company; shares are halted.

FSLR says it is exploring options for the sale of its interests in CAFD to refocus resources on Series 6 objectives and allow for faster recycling of systems business capital; it intends to accelerate the return of capital from its systems business by selling projects earlier in the construction phase, including the California Flats and Cuyama projects, which have been formally offered to CAFD, but FSLR expects to sell the projects to others if CAFD is unable to acquire the projects.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), CAFD's other sponsor, says it will join FSLR in evaluating strategic options.