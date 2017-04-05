Starbucks vs. Panera looks a lot different today

The competitive playing field for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) looks a little different after JAB Holdings acquired Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA).

“Starbucks is still in the consumer mind a very coffee-led concept," says Euromonitor analyst Stephen Dutton.

He notes that JAB could use its large portfolio of concepts to dial up some heat on Starbucks which is aggressively trying to up its food game.

Morningstar says beyond the obvious synergies that JAB can deliver, Panera management might also have the financial firepower to take on Starbucks more directly - moving from a defensive stance to offensive. It's not just Starbucks that needs to watch developments at Panera, Dunkin' Brands and Tim Hortons (NYSE:QSR) are in the mix/

What are Starbucks and the others facing? JAB owns the Peet's Coffee and Tea, Mighty Leaf Tea, Caribou Coffee, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Krispy Kreme and Keurig Green Mountain brands.