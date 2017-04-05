Stocks slip following big post-FOMC reversal

Stocks squandered early gains to finish lower in the face of the hawkish tone in the FOMC meeting minutes, which showed that some Fed officials are worried about high equity valuations.

Stocks held steady immediately following the report, but the hawkish tone eventually prevailed, sending stocks into the red; in fact, the Dow and S&P staged their biggest one-day reversals since February 2016.

House Speaker Ryan added to the sense of anxiety in saying that reaching consensus on tax reform could take longer than for health care.

Most sectors finished the day in negative territory, with only countercyclical utilities (+0.5%) and real estate (+0.2%) ending higher; the financial sector (-0.7%) settled at the bottom of the leaderboard.

U.S. crude oil settled 0.3% higher at $51.14/bbl even after the EIA inventory report showed a 1.6B-barrel build while the consensus expected a modest draw; the energy sector slipped 0.3%.

U.S.Treasury prices rose following the FOMC minutes; the benchmark 10-year yield finished 4 bps lower at 2.33%.