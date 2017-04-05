MGM to buy out Viacom, Lions Gate from Epix for $1.03B

As previously speculated, MGM Holdings is going to buy out its partners in premium TV channel Epix, paying $1.03B for the 81% it doesn't own.
That means taking the 50% stake from Viacom (VIA +0.3%, VIAB -0.5%) and the 31.2% stake from Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A -2.7%, LGF.B -2.3%) for that sum.
MGM will get a boost to its TV business with full control of the channel to leverage its classic library. Viacom can reduce debt and Lions Gate can focus after its acquisition of Starz.
