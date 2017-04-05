Post-earnings jump for Yum China

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) reports FQ1 comparable sales increased 1% to top the estimate for a drop of 0.7%.

Sales for the Pizza Hut chain were up 2% to double the pace at KFC outlets.

Total sales were up 3% during the quarter and operating profit was 22% higher Y/Y.

Yum China opened another 133 restaurants in FQ1 to hit a total of 7,663 units.

"We remain confident in our ability to deliver 550-600 new builds while delivering a double digit growth in operating profit, excluding F/X, in 2017," says CEO Micky Pant.

