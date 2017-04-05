Steel names reverse sharply lower into the close

Steel stocks (NYSEARCA:SLX) fell sharply during the afternoon, outpacing the drop in the broader market, after opening with solid gains alongside other base metals.

Whatever the reason, Axiom Capital's Gordon Johnson sees more trouble ahead, saying the Trump administration likely will resort to countervailing duties and tariffs to penalize the countries it deems are cheating, but given that 88 countries import steel into the U.S., he thinks many will simply re-route steel to the countries who can ship into the U.S., ultimately allowing the steel to find its way here.