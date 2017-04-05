Variety: Former Fox News star Kelly free to appear on NBC

After some confusion about an exact transition for anchor Megyn Kelly from Fox News (FOX -1.2% , FOXA -1.2% ) to NBC News (CMCSA -1.2% ), she's now free from her Fox obligations and able to appear on NBC at will, Variety reports.

Kelly's contract had been set to end in July, and while Fox News said a month ago that it had released her, Kelly's spokeswoman said the anchor was still negotiating an exit with the network.

Possibly more important than on-air appearances would be Kelly's ability to take a key role in NBCUniversal upfronts, where advertisers will be lining up to buy inventory for the coming year.

NBC is working on two projects for the anchor: a morning show that may or may not be associated with its Today show franchise, and a Sunday-night newsmagazine.