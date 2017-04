Medtronic (MDT -0.5% ) is up 1.6% after hours after a Reuters report that Cardinal Health (CAH +0.1% ) is close to a $6B deal for Medtronic's medical supplies business.

The two are in exclusive talks, Reuters says, and a deal could come later this month.

Cardinal would get a boost to its medical-products business -- it added a portfolio of devices in an acquisition of J&J's Cordis for $2B -- while Medtronic would streamline its portfolio after taking on Covidien for $42.9B in 2014.