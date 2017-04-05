Walgreens CEO Pessina sees Rite Aid deal closing soon

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) CEO Stefano Pessina says he remains optimistic that the company’s long-delayed tie-up with Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) will be approved by the end of July.

Pessina said at WBA's earnings conference call today that he still thinks Fred’s is the right buyer for divested stores, believing the company is "absolutely a legitimate player in this industry,”

WBA, which reported in-line FQ2 earnings, said its pharmacy business picked up in the U.S. with the highest quarterly prescription growth in years.

WBA also backed its FY 2017 EPS outlook of $4.90-$5.08, detailed a $1B share buyback program and said it plans to close an additional 60 stores beyond the 200 it initially expected.