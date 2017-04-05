Petrobras CEO says Exxon has expressed strong interest in Brazil oil

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) CEO Pedro Parente says Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has expressed "strong interest" in the exploration of deepwater fields offshore Brazil, responding to a WSJ report yesterday that some sort of partnership between the two companies may be in the works.

XOM is one of the few major oil companies still with no presence in the exploration of Brazil's recently discovered large offshore fields.

Parente said earlier that pre-salt yields have been above expectations, boosting PBR's cash generation and helping the company to cut its debt load.