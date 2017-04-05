Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy with scaled-down plans, CEO says

Peabody Energy (BTU +2.8% ), now back trading on the NYSE after a year in bankruptcy, is no longer looking or expecting to increase coal production significantly, CEO Glenn Kellow tells Bloomberg.

“We’re much more interested in growing shareholder returns, shareholder value, than we are on growing tons of volume,” Kellow says, suggesting that his main job is to double down on BTU’s best assets - ranging from underground mines in Illinois to large open pits in Wyoming and Australia - and to operate them with an eye toward keeping debt levels low and paying shareholders a dividend as soon as 2018.

Analysts at Stifel start BTU with a Hold rating and a $29 price target, expecting that a strong year of free cash flow in 2017 will allow the prepayment of about half of BTU's $950M term loan, which is required to receive 75% of excess cash flows initially.