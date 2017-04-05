FuelCell Energy unveils grid resiliency project with PSEG Long Island

FuelCell Energy (FCEL +5.5% ) is higher, in part due to its new multi-year agreement with a Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG +0.4% ) subsidiary to supply an electrical substation on Long Island, N.Y., with electricity using one of its SureSource 1500 fuel cell plants.

FCEL expects the fuel cell power plant to lower CO2 emissions by ~3,300 tons/year while also reducing its annual output of nitrogen oxide and sulfuric oxide by five tons and one ton, respectively.