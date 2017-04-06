Sapiens in partnership with Alexander forbes

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Alexander Forbes Group Holdings have entered into an agreement intended to enhance the delivery of Alexander Forbes' client experience and solutions.

As per the agreement, the company will provide a wide range of offerings - including key components of the Sapiens Digital Suite - to power Alexander Forbes' client proposition and enhance its digital capability.

Sapiens expects to generate significant revenues pursuant to the new agreement in each of 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"Alexander Forbes selected Sapiens based on our ability to serve as a one-stop-shop for products, services and delivery," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens President and CEO. "Sapiens' portfolio will enable a full modernisation and digital transformation, empowering Alexander Forbes to provide a personalised and tailored customer experience and enhanced time to market of new products. Our modern IT platforms will help fuel Alexander Forbes' growth and provide it with full and automatic regulatory compliance."

Press Release