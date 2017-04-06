Fenix Parts receives more time from Nasdaq for reports

Fenix Parts (NASDAQ:FENX) announces that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel issued a decision granting the Company’s request for the continued listing of its common stock on Nasdaq.

The continued listing is subject to the company filing its 2016 annual report by May 26. In addition, the company is required to file its Q1 report before June 30.

“We recently presented our detailed plan of compliance and are pleased that the Panel has granted us additional time to complete our SEC filings,” says Fenix CEO Kent Robertson.

Source: Press Release