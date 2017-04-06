Futures await Trump-Xi meeting

With the future U.S-China relationship in the balance, Wall Street index futures are hugging the flatline, as investors look ahead to the widely anticipated meeting between President Trump and Xi Jinping.

Today's summit in Mar-a-Lago will shine a spotlight on trade imbalances, jobs, currency manipulation, "one-China policy," and the threat of North Korea's nuclear program.

Oil is up 0.1% at $51.19/bbl, gold is 0.5% higher at $1255/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.36%.

