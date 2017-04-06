Sales fall at L Brands in March

L Brands (NYSE:LB) reports sales fell 7% to $951.4M in March.
Comparable sales for the five weeks ended April 1 decreased 10%.
The company says sales were negatively impacted by the later Easter this year by approximately 2 to 3 points and by the exit from the swim and apparel categories by about seven percentage points.
Comparable sales by brand: Victoria's Secret -13%, Bath & Body Works 0%, L Brands -10%.
L Brands ended the quarter with 3,078 stores, +4 Q/Q.
