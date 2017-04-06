RLH updates on hotel expansion

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) discloses that it has opened 18 hotels and signed 11 franchise license agreements since the start of the year.

“The rate at which RLHC is expanding is directly attributable to the success of our guest management system, RevPak, combined with our group of seasoned franchise development directors,” says global development exec Roger Bloss. “

RLHC brands opened in 13 states, including two Hotel RLs, four Red Lion Inn & Suites, 11 Americas Best Value Inns and one Country Hearth Inn.

Source: Press Release