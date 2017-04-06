Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) initiated with Outperform rating by William Blair.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) initiated with Outperform rating by William Blair.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) upgraded to Overweight by Piper Jaffray.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) upgraded to Outperform with a $91.50 (14% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) downgraded to Neutral with a $150 (7% upside) price target by Mizuho Securities. Shares are currently up 6% premarket on light volume.

Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) downgraded to Hold with a $66 (7% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) downgraded to Sell by Citigroup.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) downgraded to Neutral by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Source: Bloomberg