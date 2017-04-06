Bed Bath & Beyond rallies after earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) trades higher after FQ4 results top estimates.
Comparable sales were up 0.4% during the quarter. Comparable sales from customer-facing digital channels were up over 20% to help offset weakness at stores.
The company expects EPS to fall at a low single-digit rate this year.
Bed Bath & Beyond repurchased about $171M worth of stock in FQ4 under its buyback plan. The program still has an untapped balance of $1.7B.
BBBY +3.44% premarket to $39.10.