Bed Bath & Beyond rallies after earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) trades higher after FQ4 results top estimates.

Comparable sales were up 0.4% during the quarter. Comparable sales from customer-facing digital channels were up over 20% to help offset weakness at stores.

The company expects EPS to fall at a low single-digit rate this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond repurchased about $171M worth of stock in FQ4 under its buyback plan. The program still has an untapped balance of $1.7B.

