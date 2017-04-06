GEO Group closes $360M purchase of Community Education Centers

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) continues to diversify its operations with the purchase of CEC for $360M in cash.

Founded in 1996, CEC owns and/or manages more than 12K beds, including more than 7K community reentry beds. More than 70% of company revenue is generated from contracts with state governments, and more than 20% from contracts with local jurisdictions.

The deal is expected to boost GEO revenues by about $250M; net synergies of about $5M are hoped for over the next 9-12 months. The purchase is expected to be 9-11% accretive to adjusted EBITDA beginning in 2018.