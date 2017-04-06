Myriad inks deal with BeiGene for companion diagnostics with PARP candidate BGB-290

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) enters into a development agreement with Chinese biotech BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) under which the latter will use Myriad's myChoice HRD and BRACAnalysis CDx companion diagnostic tests to support the clinical development of PARP inhibitor BGB-290. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Myriad CEO Mark Capone says, “We are excited to collaborate with BeiGene to help identify patients who stand to benefit the most from treatment with BGB-290. As the pioneer in companion diagnostics for PARP inhibitors, we recognize that precision medicine only can be achieved by molecularly matching patients to the right therapy. Together with BeiGene, we are in a unique position to integrate advanced genetic information into clinical practice and achieve better patient outcomes."