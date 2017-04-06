Regeneron's evinacumab a Breakthrough Therapy for inherited cholesterol disorder

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) announces that the FDA has designated evinacumab a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia (high cholesterol) in patients with Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), an inherited disorder characterized by very high levels of LDL cholesterol in the blood.

Evinacumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody to angiopoietin-like protein 3 (ANGPTL3).

Breakthrough Therapy designation was created to expedite the development and review of drugs that target serious or life-threatening conditions. It provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the New Drug Application (NDA).