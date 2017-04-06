Monster Digital announces new customer agreement with ZUMM

Monster Digital (NASDAQ:MSDI) announced a new customer relationship with ZUMM Everything for Android.

ZUMM Everything for Android is positioned as the Android equivalent of an Apple store and sells exclusively anything that is related to Android operating systems.

Robert Beatty, President of ZUMM Everything for Android, states, "Monster Digital's products offer a great combination of quality and value for the price, and the Monster name is recognized and trusted by a large portion of the public. That's why they are such a good fit for us."

Press Release