Reuters: Syncrude expected to restart in first week of May

The 350K bbl/day Syncrude oil sands project in Alberta, which halted production and brought forward planned maintenance after a fire last month, is expected to restart operations in the first week of May, Reuters reports.

The plant likely would run at partial rates in May, with production expected at ~5M barrels, which is nearly 50% of capacity, according to the report.

The unexpected outage has pushed synthetic crude prices in Edmonton to the highest in nearly four years Wednesday, while Canadian heavy oil was the highest since 2015; U.S. prices also surged, with Bakken oil from North Dakota hitting a four-year high and Light Louisiana Sweet the most expensive since May.

The disruption also has cut output from ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Surmont site in Alberta, which mixes light oil produced at Syncrude with bitumen to make it flow through pipelines.

Syncrude is a joint venture that includes Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO), Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) and Cnooc's (NYSE:CEO) Nexen.

