Shell sells stake in New Zealand gas field as it seeks to exit the country

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) takes a step toward an exit from its New Zealand assets with a deal to sell its 50% stake in the Kapuni natural gas field to its local venture partner, Todd Energy.

Shell also will take full control of a joint venture company that operates two further gas ventures in New Zealand, simplifying Shell's operating structure as it looks to offload the assets; financial terms are not disclosed.

Shell's New Zealand chairman, Rob Jager, says there is no timeline for a sale of the remaining assets, which includes an 84% interest in the Maui field and a 48% stake in the Pohokura field.