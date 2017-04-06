Strong results lift Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) shoots up 5.29% in premarket trading after Q4 results shine.

"Our portfolio posted industry-leading depletion growth in the 9 to 10 percent range for the first calendar quarter of 2017 after a challenging December for the U.S. beer industry," notes Constellation CEO Rob Sands.

The company's guidance also looks positive, including an expectation for beer business sales growth of 9% to 11% this fiscal year. EPS of $7.70 to $8.00 is expected for the full year vs. $7.51 consensus. Free cash flow of $725M to $825M is seen for the period.

