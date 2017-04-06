Alliqua Biomedical reports Q1 preliminary revenue and 2017 outlook

Alliqua BioMedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) announces preliminary Q1 revenue and details of conference call.

The Company expects Q1 total revenue of ~$4.6M representing growth of ~6% over previous year. Estimated product sales were $4.4M and contract manufacturing sales were ~$0.2M.

Full year total revenue is expected to be $20.4M - $21.3M, representing yoy growth of ~12% to 17% compared to prior guidance of $19.8M - $20.7M.

Full year contract manufacturing sales of ~$1.4M compared to prior guidance of $0.8M.

FY2017 product sales of $19M - $19.9M representing yoy growth of ~18% to 24%.

The Company will host a conference call on May 9 to discuss the Q1 results.