Pre-market Gainers as of 9:05 a.m.

NVFY +21% on reporting a record number of new paying customers and student members signing up for Nova’s online and classroom-based Blockchain programs.

SCON +20% .

AKTX +17% .

TRVN +11% on announcing the first scientific presentation of positive results from two Phase 3 pivotal efficacy studies of OLINVO.

YUMC +10% on reporting strong 1Q Same-Store Sales growth.

RWLK +11% on receiving purchase order of 28 ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton Systems to support an ongoing national multi-center clinical trial.

SUN +11% on announcing Strategic Divestiture of Convenience Stores in Continental United State.

RVLT +10% on announcing that the U.S. Navy has certified its two (2) foot T8 LED tube for the military standard, and is ready for use in the U.S. Navy fleet.

URRE +7% .

IMMY +9% on acquiring Exclusive License to Patented Ophthalmic Formulation for Dry Eye Disease.

JAZZ +6% on reaching settlement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals related to Xyrem patent litigation.

FGEN +5% on announcing pricing of follow-on offering of common stock

PLUG +5% .

STZ +5% on FQ4 earnings beat.