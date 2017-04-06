Stocks set for cautious open ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Stock futures indicate slight gains at the open as traders keep a wary eye on today's meeting between Pres. Trump and China's Pres. Xi; Nasdaq +0.2% , S&P and Dow +0.1% .

Stocks were not affected by the latest U.S. weekly initial jobless claims data, which came in a bit better than forecast.

Major European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.3% but Germany's DAX -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei slumped by -1.3% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

In corporate news, Constellation Brands +4.9% and CarMax +2.4% after both companies reported better than expected earnings and revenues.

U.S. Treasury prices are steady, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.34%.