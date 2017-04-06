Jefferies softens view on Ultragenyx, cuts to Hold; shares slip 1%

Ultragenyx (RARE -0.8% ) eases on increased volume on the heels of a downgrade from Jefferies. Analyst Brian Abrahams rates the stock a Hold with a $66 (7% upside) price target citing uncertainty with the commercialization potential and level of reimbursement for burosumab (KRN23). The company's marketing application is currently under review in Europe. An opinion from CHMP is expected in H2.

Source: Bloomberg

Burosumab is a recombinant fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody that binds to a protein called Fibroblast Growth Factor 23 (FGF23), a hormone that reduces serum levels of phosphorus and vitamin D by regulating phosphate excretion and vitamin D production by the kidney. It is targeted for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, an inherited disorder characterized by low levels of phosphate in the blood.