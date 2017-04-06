Comcast pursuing industry shakeup with launch of wireless service

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has announced its long-in-the-making wireless phone service, portending an industry shakeup while also leveraging its big consumer base with incentives to keep cable service.

Xfinity Mobile will combine wireless service on Verizon's network with Comcast's 16M Wi-Fi hotspots to offer service inside its existing footprint of 29M customers.

It's set to launch within the next two months.

Shares are up 1.9% , now pennies off a 52-week high.

Customers must already be buying Internet service at home from Comcast. But they'll get up to five lines with no line access fees, meaning an essentially free cell phone add-on for those who don't use data.

Otherwise, unlimited talk, text and data (subject to throttling at 20 GB) is available for $65/line with multiple options for discounting depending on customers' existing level of Comcast service. Those who pay for big bundles (triple play) can get that option for $45/line.

Customers can also pay as they go at $12/GB of data -- and switch from that plan to unlimited and back again with no penalties.

The plan will offer Apple's iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and LG X Power phones at launch.